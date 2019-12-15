I Am Coming Back To Kenya On January 11 – Miguna Miguna

Self-styled revolutionary, lawyer and activist Miguna Miguna has announced that he will be coming back to Kenya on January 11, 2020.

In a post on his social media handles, the Canada-based barrister appealed to the judiciary led by Chief Justice David Maraga to ensure Justice Chacha Mwita’s December 14, 2018, orders on his illegal deportation are obeyed.

He also called on his legal team, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to compel the state to issue him his Kenyan passport that was illegally taken from him.

“My flight to my motherland will land at the JKIA on January 11, 2020…I need my valid Kenyan Passport on or before January 11, 2020, ” he said.

“To CJ David Maraga, Kenya Judiciary, my lawyers, KNCHR and La Society of Kenya: Court Orders must be OBEYED.”

He made declaration after Kenyans on Twitter popularly known as KoT took to the microblogging site to call for his unconditional entry into the country. By Sunday evening he was topping Kenya’s trends.

In a ruling delivered on December 14, 2018, Judge Enock Chacha Mwita noted that Miguna’s deportation was unlawful and in violation of the Constitution.

Justice Mwita further affirmed that the cancellation and the declaration that he was a prohibited immigrant were unconstitutional.

He dismissed the government’s narrative that Miguna is not a Kenyan citizen.

“I find and hold that he did not lose his citizenship upon acquiring a Canadian passport,“ Justice Mwita mentioned concerning his passport.

Miguna was forced out of the country after being in police custody for days following his arrest for presiding over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s oath as the people’s president on January 30, 2018.

Already, Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang, who was also charged with treason, was recently acquitted after a Nairobi Court ruled that Raila’s oath was not illegal.

The fiery lawyer, through his social media handles, has continued to appeal to the government to grant him unconditional re-entry into the country.

For months now, Miguna has castigated Raila for betrayal.

In his social media, Miguna has accused Raila of betraying him and millions of Kenyans who thought he could save them from the “oppressive” ruling jubilee government. He accuses Raila of receiving billions before the March 9, 2018, handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

