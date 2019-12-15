Gospel Singer Bahati Dressed Down Over Comment On King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ Masterpiece

Gospel singer Kevin Kioko known for his stage moniker Bahati for the better of Saturday and Sunday faced the wrath of Kenyans on social media over his comment on King Kaka’s Wajinga Nyinyi (you are fools) poetic piece.

The piece describes the rot in Kenya including social ills such as corruption, nepotism, unemployment and failing leadership in the political class. Without mincing words, King Kaka, born Kennedy Ombima, named politicians accused of the vices.

Bahati was among Kenyans who expressed his mind after the masterpiece got the nation talking.

He said: “A Voice Sent By God @RabbitTheKing 🔥🔥🔥 #WajingaNyinyi Vote Wisely.”

However, the comment didn’t augur well with tweeps who dressed him down.

Bahati was among a number of singers who performed for the Jubilee party during the 2017 presidential campaigns.

Not a people to forget quickly, the tweeps reminded him that he’s one of the people vigorously campaigned and voted for the “oppressive regime” that has not kept its manifesto as detailed by King Kaka.

Bahati with all due respect you have no any moral authority to lecture even a class 1 kid , bro kula pesa ya wakenya kwa amani #WajingaNyinyi #Wajingasisi #KingKaka , Thanks Sana King Kaka for reminding us sisi ni wajinga ……… Good morning wajinga !! pic.twitter.com/7AgIPWswss — Frank Mtetezi 🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) December 15, 2019

You are very stupid. You have no right to speak. You are a disease that is slowly consuming our Kenyan Youth. https://t.co/l4Juii5R1W — Abraham Mohammed Mutai (@ItsMutai) December 14, 2019

Kenya is facing challenges but we must NOT agree to be lectured by paid "celebs" like Bahati. Internet don't lie….. We are completing the journey. #WajingaNyinyi #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/sRuW51Rbce — KENNETH (@IkeOjuok) December 15, 2019

If hypocrisy was a person #WajingaNyinyi bahati pic.twitter.com/PXi2ZWZjrh — Ali Salim 👑 (@AliCosmas) December 14, 2019

Bahati was part of the jubilee campaigners and he thinks we have forgotten 🤔 mojinga yeye#WajingaNyinyi — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) December 14, 2019

Bahati should delete his twitter account and ran away. You people cant be that bad!😂 — Lion Muigai (@Mohmuigai) December 14, 2019

Others also took a swipe at King Kaka revealing that in the same period he rooted for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the hit, endorsed by firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna, activist Boniface Mwangi, the award-winning artiste talks about the Kenyan voter who is always blind to issues when at the ballot.

“Sisi ni vipofu na viziwi…na tunajua translator wetu alishadedi.2022 already si mnajua nani ni Prezzi… si mnajua nyinyi voters ni washenzi… So, unashangaa akilli zenu time ya kura zinajaa [expletive],” he said.

He further takes shots at individual politicians like Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi who was widely mentioned in the first NYS scandal in which the taxpayer lost atleast Ksh790 million.

He also mentions Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and Nairobi’s Mike Sonko.

“How is Waiguru in office? How did we forget the NYS scandal? How can a biro that costs Ksh 20 be bought for Ksh 8,000? The city stadium has been in renovation for three years while Sonko is just busy dancing in the studio.

“On the other hand, Waititu’s daughter’s account has a deposit of Ksh100 million,” he raps.

Rabbit the King as he is also known talked about corruption in institutions like the police force, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In a message to President Kenyatta, the father of three raps about the hefty loans acquired yet civil servants keep on taking to the streets in protest of bad working conditions.

“The economy in Kenya is hard and there’s not enough to eat. Welcome to Kenya, the Republic of China.

“Teachers and doctors keep striking yet the president addresses the situation by stating that they be fired if they don’t go back to work,” he sings.

The 6 minutes 57 seconds video has elicited reactions on social media. Critics reckon that he should not have thrown jibes at individuals while leaving out others.

Fans, on the other hand, congratulated him for using his artistry to get the word out about what really ails the country.

