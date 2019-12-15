Axe Falls On Two Former Gor Mahia Players At Wazito FC

Wazito FC has axed four players, including two former Gor Mahia stalwarts, ahead of the January Kenyan Premier League transfer window.

They include Burundian Karim Nizigiyimana, Rwandan Abouba Sibomana, goalkeeper Gad Mathews and John Katua.

Karim and Abouba were mainstay for Gor Mahia during the 2015 invincible run under coach Frank Nuttal.

Their signing by Wazito was viewed a big transfer coup and much was expected of them, but 13 fixtures down the line, the two have been deemed surplus to requirements.

Wazito boss Ricardo Badoer pledged an overhaul to get rid of players he constantly blamed for not giving their best for the club despite a good working environment.

well offcourse. We take care of our players, they have insurance and they get paid in time. If they do not deliver and take my kindness for weakness then they need to leave. there are 100s and 100s of players that will be happy to take their place. — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) December 8, 2019

Wazito FC has only managed two wins in 13 fixtures and are staring at relegation if things don’t improve.

