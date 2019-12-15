in SPORTS

Axe Falls On Two Former Gor Mahia Players At Wazito FC

99 Views

Burundian Karim Nizigiyimana [Photo/Courtesy]

Wazito FC has axed four players, including two former Gor Mahia stalwarts, ahead of the January Kenyan Premier League transfer window.

They include Burundian Karim Nizigiyimana, Rwandan Abouba Sibomana, goalkeeper Gad Mathews and John Katua.

Karim and Abouba were mainstay for Gor Mahia during the 2015 invincible run under coach Frank Nuttal.

Their signing by Wazito was viewed a big transfer coup and much was expected of them, but 13 fixtures down the line, the two have been deemed surplus to requirements.

Read: Inside Wazito FC’s Troubled Paradise

Wazito boss Ricardo Badoer pledged an overhaul to get rid of players he constantly blamed for not giving their best for the club despite a good working environment.

Wazito FC has only managed two wins in 13 fixtures and are staring at relegation if things don’t improve.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

UK University Fetes Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge With Honorary Doctorate Of Laws Degree [Photos]

Gospel Singer Bahati Dressed Down Over Comment On King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ Masterpiece