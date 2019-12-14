in SPORTS

Shujaa Beat Samoa To Begin Cape Town 7s On High, To Face Australia Next

169 Views

Kenya beat Samoa 24-19 in their opening Pool D match of the Cape Town 7s in South Africa Friday.

The Shujaa were bullish, leading the Samoans from start to finish.

Their next outing will be against Australia.

Below are Shujaa’s fixtures for today.

Sat 14/12 Kenya vs Australia 11.57am
Sat 14/12 Kenya vs Ireland 5.47pm

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

