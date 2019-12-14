Shujaa Beat Samoa To Begin Cape Town 7s On High, To Face Australia Next

Kenya beat Samoa 24-19 in their opening Pool D match of the Cape Town 7s in South Africa Friday.
The Shujaa were bullish, leading the Samoans from start to finish.
FT scores@manusamoa 19 – #Shujaa 24#CapeTown7s #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/CnM8jRTH63
— Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) December 13, 2019
Their next outing will be against Australia.
Below are Shujaa’s fixtures for today.
Sat 14/12 Kenya vs Australia 11.57am
Sat 14/12 Kenya vs Ireland 5.47pm
