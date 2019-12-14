in SPORTS

Shujaa Beat Australia To Reach Cape Town 7s Quarters

129 Views

Shujaa registered back to back wins in the Cape Town 7s after beating Australia 12-7 in Pool D.

The victory will see Kenya through to the main cup quarters with a game to spare.

Shujaa were 24-19 winners over Samoa in their pool opener on Friday.

Kenya will wind up their pool matches against Ireland at 5.47pm.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

DPP Haji Seeks To Have Governor Lenolkulal’s Bail Cancelled For Violating Court Orders

AFC Leopards Staring At Possible Relegation Over Nonpayment As Coach Andre Casa Mbungo Threatens To Quit