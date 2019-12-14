Shujaa Beat Australia To Reach Cape Town 7s Quarters

Shujaa registered back to back wins in the Cape Town 7s after beating Australia 12-7 in Pool D.
An incredible match comes to a close and @OfficialKRU cause another upset at the #CapeTown7s.
Final Score: KEN 12 AUS 7 pic.twitter.com/AI1UVamna8
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 14, 2019
The victory will see Kenya through to the main cup quarters with a game to spare.
Shujaa were 24-19 winners over Samoa in their pool opener on Friday.
Kenya will wind up their pool matches against Ireland at 5.47pm.
