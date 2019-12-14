Moses Kuria Attacks Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Over Statement On Handshake

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria on Saturday December 14, attacked Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua over a statement released on the state of the handshake.

This is in reference to an interview at a local radio station where former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama stated that the Wiper party would no longer work with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila odinga and alluded to pledging support to Deputy President William Ruto.

“Now that Uhuru is retiring, the next President will be either Ruto or Raila Odinga. And as a community, we should do a careful calculation to ensure we do not get lost,” he said.

Muthama, who campaigned for Odinga in the 2013 and 2017 elections, said the chapter with the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader was closed and that there was no chance of the Kamba community supporting him if he ran against Ruto.

In retaliation, Mutua made a statement criticizing the move by Muthama, terming it disrespectful and an uninformed decision.

“During the morning show on Musyi FM, former Senator Muthama in his usual disrespectful foul and dictatorial tone, among other issues, stated that the Wiper Party will no longer work with ODM leader Raila,” the statement by MCC read the statement in part.

The statement added that the Kamba community was tired of being auctioned to the highest bidder and were not wiling to go back on the long strides they had made as a community.

Our Statement on Former Senator Muthama's comments on @WiperMovement and @WilliamsRuto political pact and our views on it's impact on the Handshake gains. pic.twitter.com/g0ovJiyBNZ — Maendeleo Chap Chap (@MCC_Party) December 11, 2019

Kuria, taking to his Facebook page faulted the Maendeleo Chap Chap Leader adding that he was misleading his community and selling it to the lowest bidder.

“The best deal the Kambas ever got was when Kalonzo became VICE-PRESIDENT under Mwai Kibaki. From that time, the Kamba community was sold, yes, but to the LOWEST BIDDER Raila Odinga who consigned them to wallow in the miasma of the opposition twice, abandoned them like expired Muthokoi, and rushed to eat Nzuu in Harambee House ALONE,” read the Facebook post.

According to Kuria, after former President Mwai Kibaki where Kalonzo Musyoka was Vice President, the Kamba community had been shortchanged as there has never been another chance to take a shot on the top seat.

