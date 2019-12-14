City MCAs Set Motion To Impeach Governor Sonko Following Court Ruling

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) of Nairobi have set a motion to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko following corruption case he is battling and the consequent ruling that bars him from accessing office.

In a Saturday December 14, meeting involving the city MCAs from all political divides, an apparent special sitting has been called that will most likely result in tabling of an impeachment motion.

In a local publication, the meeting was a follow up from the one held at the Windsor Hotel on Friday, December 13 over the state of the County following the ruling barring Sonko from accessing his office.

The Minority Whip and Makongeni Ward MCA Peter Imwatok confirmed that the meeting took place, adding that the way forward should be arrived so as to prevent the county from falling into a crisis.

“We have agreed that Sonko’s problem is not Nairobi’s or assembly’s problem and even though a few Jubilee MCAs want it to be so, we are not going to allow that. A majority of MCAs are agreeing that there is a problem in Nairobi,” he said.

The Makongeni MCA also added that a special sitting request had already been sent to speaker Beatrice Elachi and come Monday, December 16, the motion will be jump started after collecting 82 signatures.

“Those who are like minded we are saying we must follow the Constitution. We are not going to pamper Sonko like a baby while letting the county go to the drain just because we want to make him happy. If it is to impeach Sonko we have no choice to let Nairobi run,” said Imwatok.

The statement was echoed by an ODM MCA who stated that it would not be business as usual following the court ruling that barred Sonko from accessing his office, pledging that together with other legislators they will give direction on how the city should be run.

However, it has also been established that a section of the Jubilee county assembly members were undecided on the ouster motion.

Sonko was arrested on December 6 in Voi, and is facing a total of 19 charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest to money laundering, and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

He was released on Sh15 million cash bail and Sh30 million bond with a surety of a similar amount, after being detained for five days and is expected back in court on January, 15, 2020.

The embattled Governor has pledged to comply with the court ruling that locks him out of office as investigations into the Sh380 million embezzlement case continue.

