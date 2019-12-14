Rapper King Kaka Pulling Down “Wajinga Nyinyi” Hit After Expressing Need For Protection

Rapper Kennedy Ombima best known by his stage moniker King Kaka is taking down his hit single, Wajinga Nyinyi, released a few hours ago.

The song describes the rot in Kenya including but not limited to corruption, unemployment and poor choice of leaders.

Taking to social media, the award winning rapper said he will be pulling down the video until “a few things are sorted.”

The hit song that has been trending the whole of Saturday has over 80,000 views on YouTube alone.

Earlier, the word smith had expressed the need for protection after the song exploded especially on the interwebs.

He said, “#WajingaNyinyi at this rate, I think I need protection. If worse comes to worse, mkuje police station.”

In the hit song, endorsed by firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna, activist Boniface Mwangi, King Kaka talks about the Kenyan voter who is always blind to issues when at the ballot.

“Sisi ni vipofu na viziwi…na tunajua translator wetu alishadedi.2022 already si mnajua nani ni Prezzi… si mnajua nyinyi voters ni washenzi… So, unashangaa akilli zenu time ya kura zinajaa [expletive],” he said.

He further takes shots at individual politicians like Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi who was widely mentioned in the first NYS scandal in which the tax payer lost Sh790 million.

He also mentions Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and Nairobi’s Mike Sonko.

“How is Waiguru in office? How did we forget the NYS scandal? How can a biro that costs Ksh 20 be bought for Ksh 8,000? The city stadium has been in renovation for three years while Sonko is just busy dancing in the studio.

“On the other hand, Waititu’s daughter’s account has a deposit of Ksh100 million,” he raps.

Rabbit the King as he is also known talked about corruption in institutions like the police force, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the father of three raps about the hefty loans acquired yet civil servants keep on taking to the streets in protest of bad working conditions.

“The economy in Kenya is hard and there’s not enough to eat. Welcome to Kenya, the Republic of China.

“Teachers and doctors keep striking yet the president addresses the situation by stating that they be fired if they don’t go back to work,” he sings.

The 6 minutes 57 seconds video has elicited reactions on social media. Critics reckon that he should not have thrown jibes at individuals while leaving out others.

Fans on the other hand congratulated him for using his artistry to get the word out about what really ails the country.

