Rapper Khaligraph Jones Explains Why He Threatened To Rough Up DJ

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has explained why he threatened to rough up a disc jockey present during one of his live performances.

According to Papa Jones, the DJ was “scratching while dropping his name tag after every 5 seconds and playing those irritating siren sounds”, things that kept on distracting him.

“When You are on stage performing and the Dj starts Scratching while dropping his name tag after every 5 seconds and playing Those irritating siren sounds that Keep throwing you Off in The middle of your performance, “BUDA ACHA UJINGA” The OG shall be respected #respecttheogs” Khaligraph explained.

During the week, a short video of an irate crooner went viral. The Omollo rapper was performing at the University of Nairobi when he accused the DJ of messing up the show.

“DJ, DJ nitakuchapa wewe, unafanya nini wewe. Dj ngoja hapo kwanza, sitaki mchezo hapa wewe. Ebu anzisha hiyo ngoma tena na ukiharibu tena tunakuchapa sai vibaya sana,” he was heard saying.

