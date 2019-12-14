Cecafa – Harambee Stars Back In Action Against Zanzibar

Harambee Stars take on Zanzibar in their final Group B match of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup this afternoon at Lugogo Stadium, Uganda.
MATCHDAY!!!
⚽ #HarambeeStars
🇰🇪 vs 🇹🇿 Zanzibar
🏆 #CECAFASeniorChallengeCup2019
🏟 KCCA Grounds, Kampala, Uganda
🗓 Saturday | December 14, 2019
⏰ 1.30 pm EAT pic.twitter.com/wLZ2GdHh4N
— Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) December 14, 2019
The Harambee Stars are already through to the semis having beaten Tanzania and Sudan in their opening games.
Stars edged out both Tanzania and Sudan 1-0 and 2-1 respectively to make the round of four.
The team will be without head coach Francis Kimanzi who’s still serving a two-match-ban for unsporting behaviour.
