Cecafa – Harambee Stars Back In Action Against Zanzibar

Harambee Stars take on Zanzibar in their final Group B match of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup this afternoon at Lugogo Stadium, Uganda.

MATCHDAY!!! ⚽ #HarambeeStars

🇰🇪 vs 🇹🇿 Zanzibar

🏆 #CECAFASeniorChallengeCup2019

🏟 KCCA Grounds, Kampala, Uganda

🗓 Saturday | December 14, 2019

⏰ 1.30 pm EAT pic.twitter.com/wLZ2GdHh4N — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) December 14, 2019

The Harambee Stars are already through to the semis having beaten Tanzania and Sudan in their opening games.

Stars edged out both Tanzania and Sudan 1-0 and 2-1 respectively to make the round of four.

The team will be without head coach Francis Kimanzi who’s still serving a two-match-ban for unsporting behaviour.

