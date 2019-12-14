in SPORTS

Cecafa – Harambee Stars Back In Action Against Zanzibar

Harambee Stars take on Zanzibar in their final Group B match of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup this afternoon at Lugogo Stadium, Uganda.

The Harambee Stars are already through to the semis having beaten Tanzania and Sudan in their opening games.

Stars edged out both Tanzania and Sudan 1-0 and 2-1 respectively to make the round of four.

The team will be without head coach Francis Kimanzi who’s still serving a two-match-ban for unsporting behaviour.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

