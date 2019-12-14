Christmas Comes Early For Motorists As Fuel Prices Drop

In its latest review, the price of kerosene reduced by Ksh1.75.

In Nairobi, super petrol, diesel and kerosene will sell at Ksh109.50, Ksh101.78 and Ksh102.31 respectively.

The new prices, EPRA says, are as a result of a dip in the average imported cost of Super Petrol, which decreased by 0.52 per cent per cubic metre in November compared to October.

Cost of imported Diesel also decreased by 3.36 per cent per cubic metre while Kerosene dipped by 3.75 per cent per cubic metre in November compared to October.

In Mombasa, super petrol will retail at Ksh107.45, diesel at Ksh99.74 and kerosene at Ksh100.26 per litre.

Meanwhile in Kisumu, a litre of super petrol will retail at Ksh109.90, diesel will cost Ksh102.38 per litre, and kerosene will sell at Ksh102.91 per litre.

The changes take effect at midnight.

