Drivers In Modern Coast Bus Accident Were Bosom Friends

The two modern coast drivers involved in an accident along Mombasa-Nairobi road, Moses Wanjala aged 49 and Japhred Lucas aged 57 were long term, bosom friends who hailed from neighbouring villages.

In a publication by the Nation, it is reported that the two had interacted a lot not knowing that their fate would be sealed by the road accident.

According to the villagers who were yet to come to terms with the loss of the two people, they were described as people who had several years of experience on the road and had grown old in the same field.

“We expected the Modern Coast company management to stand with the families following the tragedy but that has not happened,” Mr Wanjala’s aunt, Grace Isomi, said.

Read: Death Toll Rises To Seven In Modern Coast Buses Accident

Wanjala according to his relatives had just completed building a permanent house for his family and was yet to move in when the accident took his life away.

Additionally, the family narrated that he had worked with the Modern Coast Bus for only one year operating the Mombasa-Nairobi-Homa Bay route.

Wanjala’s mother, Julia Museve is battling cancer and under chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, adding the she would not survive after his son’s demise since he was taking care of his medical expenses.

Read Also: NTSA Suspends Modern Coast Operating Licence After Fatal Crash

“He spoke to me on Wednesday and sent some money to settle the hospital bills. My son has been supporting me and the family a lot. I don’t know how long I will survive without him,” said the mother.

The two Modern Coast buses collided in the wee hours of Thursday, December 12, leaving seven dead on the spot while at least 60 were left nursing injuries.

Among the dead were the two drivers of the buses, hence forcing the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to suspend the modern coast bus service operations.

Read Also: Eight Killed After Trailer Collides With Modern Coast Bus In Uganda [Photos]

In a statement, George Njao, NTSA Director-General, stated the authority initiated investigations into recent accidents involving Modern Coast buses to assess safety standards and operations.

“We take this opportunity to condole with all those who lost their loved ones through this tragic crash and pray quick recovery for the injured, ” he said.

The families of the two drivers are planning a fundraiser aimed to give the deceased a good send off.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu