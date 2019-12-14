DPP Haji Seeks To Have Governor Lenolkulal’s Bail Cancelled For Violating Court Orders

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has sought to have bail granted to Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal cancelled.

Under a certificate of urgency via his lawyer Wesley Nyamache, Haji has stated that Lenolkulal violated his bail conditions by reshuffling his cabinet despite court orders.

Lenolkulal’s house was first raided in February 2019, with detectives from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) in what was termed as a procedural search over the loss of Sh2 billion county funds.

He was then arrested in April 2019 after the DPP confirmed to have received substantial evidence to be able to prosecute him and was charged with corruption and abuse of office.

He was barred from accessing his office until his case was heard and determined and released on Sh100 million cash bail, with Anti-corruption magistrate court Douglas Ogoti setting up more tough conditions.

His team and legal representation managed to have the bail terms reviewed and was reduced from the initial Sh100 million to Sh10 million.

Principal Magistrate Douglas Ogoti withdrew from the ongoing case after the prosecution accused him of being biased hence deferring the case to magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

“Between March 27, 2013 and March 25, 2019, at Samburu County, being the Governor of Samburu County Government, you used your office to improperly confer upon yourself a benefit of Sh.84,695,996.55 through Oryx Service Station, a business entity owned by yourself, through the supply of fuel to Samburu County Government,” read Lenolkulal’s charge sheet.

On Friday, December 13, the governor was accused of reshuffling his cabinet a move that according to the DPP was a violation of the bail term conditions.

