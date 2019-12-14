AFC Leopards Staring At Possible Relegation Over Nonpayment As Coach Andre Casa Mbungo Threatens To Quit

AFC Leopards are staring at possible possible relegation from the Kenyan Premier League after coach Andre Casa Mbungo issued notice to quit the club due to salary arrears, Kahawa Tungu has reliably learnt.

The Rwandan coach is said to have told his players and technical bench on Saturday that he will not be able to continue in this role after going for five months without salary.

Separately, Mbungo is understood to have formally written to FIFA.

The Rwandan coach has gone for five months without pay and is said to have handed in a letter on Friday indicating his desire to quit if he is not paid his salary arrears amounting to Sh2 million.

Mbungo is said to have cited just cause as per the Fifa rules in his notice to the club.

He has demanded to be paid his arrears in full within 14 days or he will quit.

This means the league game against Mathare on December 22 could be his last at the helm.

Besides Mbungo, Leopards have also lost foreign duo Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro owing to breach of contract. The two midfielders left the country on Friday evening for Rwanda after going for four months without pay.

Should either of these affected players escalate a case of delay in payments with Fifa, Leopards could be docked upto six points in the league as was the case with Zambian club Lusaka Dynamos last season.

Worse, Ingwee could lose its club license and be banned from signing players or even face relegation.

