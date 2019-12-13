Struggling Switch TV Retrenches More Employees Days To Expiry Of Contracts

Struggling Switch TV on Friday retrenched a further 8 employees, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

According to sources privy to the details, the Red Cross owned TV station laid off the staffers, a year after its unveiling.

They include; Joanna Gommans (Chief Operations Officer) who replaced Emmanuel Juma, Lenny Ruvaga (Managing Editor), Lola Nanjala (TV Producer), Joy Wanambisi (Digital/ Social media) and Kevin Sewe, a News Reporter.

Also on the list of those sent packing are Joseph J. Oriaro (News Video Editor), Raul Mkoto (Technical Producer) and Cosmus Mwongela (Cameraman).

Kahawa Tungu also understands that all employees’ contracts come to an end on December 31, hence uncertainty come January 2020.

In July, the station let go of 30 employees due to an already bloated staff. This, needless to say, led to a financial crisis as the station allegedly only brought in Sh5 million in advertisements.

“What we are doing is harmonization. We have a bloated staff and this is posing the financial problems we are facing. So we have to reduce to required levels,” a manager said.

The staff at the station was star studded with the largest percentage coming from Standard Media owned KTN.

Some of the stars poached from various media houses included Kiss 100’s Shaffie Weru, hype master DNG, former Milele FM presenter Nzula Makosi, Joyce Omondi, Nonnie Gathoni and Tamima Ibrahim.

Others were; actor/presenter Daniel Peter Weke, actor/ model Manasseh Nyaga, life coach Mwenesi Musalia, actress Jacky Matubia and rapper Kush Tracy.

Ex K24 anchor Leah Ngari and Remy Majala already left the station which is apparently being mismanaged and whose revenue growth is slow.

