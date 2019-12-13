Sonko Romantically Involved With UoN Student Leader Anne Mwangi Mvurya, Were Together During Arrest (Video)

When Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was arrested on December 6 in Voi, he was in the company of a woman who until today was unknown.

Kahawa Tungu can reveal that the young woman with the flamboyant county chief was University of Nairobi (UoN) student leader, Anne Mwangi Mvurya.

In a video circulating online, the University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) leader is frantic as the governor fights off officers trying to handcuff him. She is seen standing behind officers in a blue hood, white and black blouse and a cap.

According to the Nairobian, the student leader is romantically involved with the governor who is believed to have funded her campaign.

Asked about whether she was really with the former legislator during the dramatic arrest, she declined to answer and instead asked that police be “human” during arrests.

“…The manner in which he was arrested was not the best. I do not understand why he was assaulted while being arrested,” she told the weekly publication.

In a past interview, Mvurya said she spent some Sh2 million on the campaign.

Read:

“Campaigns are a bit expensive because you have to campaign in all campuses. I used about Sh2 million. We did have harambees at home and school and well-wishers, especially students supported us,” she said.

Those privy to the details indicate that the first female UNSA leader has been spotted with Sonko having fun and sometimes at his private office in Upper Hill.

Before Sonko, the wealthy student leader drove a Toyota Mac X. Now, we understand, Mvurya drives a Toyota Prado TX.

Read Also:

An officer, who asked to remain anonymous, present during Sonko’s arrest also noted that she appeared pregnant, claims we are yet to confirm.

“I do not know her name but she was shy and appeared pregnant,” the officer told the Nairobian.

She is said to have accompanied her “lover” to Voi Police Station and was aboard the chopper that airlifted him to Nairobi. But upon landing, she disappeared into thin air.

Kahawa Tungu also understands that apart from Primrose Mbuvi, Sonko has another wife, a nominated MCA who resides in Nyayo Estate.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu