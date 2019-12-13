I Have No Reason Not To Marry Tanasha – Diamond Says As He Sets Likely Date (Video)

Tanzanian heartthrob Diamond Platnumz was supposed to exchange nuptials with Kenyan artiste cum radio presenter Tanasha Donna on Valentines Day but called it off.

This was after the couple found out that they were expecting their first child together and Platnumz’s fourth.

The “Baba Lao” hitmaker is now ready to settle down with the Radio queen but is not quite certain about the date.

Speaking to Wasafi TV during his younger sister Queen Darleen’s wedding, Baba Tiffah as he is commonly known said he has no reason to not marry Tanasha.

“I have a good woman who has given me a beautiful child and I don’t miss anything else. I also have great friends. So I have every reason to get married,” he said.

Adding, “I pray God blesses us. God willing this coming year will be my turn. Everyone I know is either married or has gotten married, so I don’t have a reason or excuse not to marry.”

He described the NRG Radio host as a calm person who does not strive for clout. The Wasafi boss further noted that keeping their relationship out of the limelight is among the reasons why it has been working so well.

“She does not like showing strife or arguing. She doesn’t like showing off or unnecessary publicity; that is why our relationship has been cool and we have kept it away from the limelight.

“She doesn’t do stuff for show off or “kiki”.If she has to blast someone she does it for a reason and most of the times she follows her heart.”

In an earlier interview, Queen Darleen indicated that the award winning singer was not ready to settle down for fear of losing his female fan base.

“He and I often talk about matters of marriage and relationships. Diamond fears locking himself up in a marital cage. He says he wants to settle down when he is ready, and I don’t think he is currently up for it,” said Darleen.

