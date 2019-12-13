There Is No Crisis At City Hall, I’m Still The Boss – Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has refuted claims that there is a crisis at City Hall in regards to his corruption case.

The city boss has insisted that he is in charge of all the operations of the county despite being barred by the court from his office.

Consequently, there were reports that all county accounts have been frozen, but the embattled county chief has insisted that there is no vacuum of leadership despite not having a deputy governor.

Through a statement by his Director of Communications Elkana Jacobs, he has refuted fears of a looming crisis adding that he was still the man in charge of all activities, adding that there is still in office an acting County Secretary and CECs.

“Why are you guys writing about a crisis at City Hall? There is one thing you journalists do not understand; that this is pure politics. The magistrate only said he was pronouncing himself on the corruption issue and not on the governor stepping aside,” said Elkana.

His lawyer, George Kithi resonated with his statements stating that the court only barred him from his office but not his roles as the Governor.

Kithi also alluded that Sonko still holds the mandate of making appointments although he can no longer chair meetings nor sign bills as his office has been dubbed a crime scene and his access will be an interference with evidence.

The embattled Governor has pledged to comply with the court ruling that locks him out of office as investigations into the Sh380 million embezzlement case continues.

“As I have always said, I am a law-abiding citizen, hence shall comply with the court’s decision that I stay away from my office to let justice take its course,” Sonko said through his twitter account.

He was arrested on December 6 in Voi, is facing a total of 19 charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest to money laundering, and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

He was released on Sh15 million cash bail and Sh30 million bond with a surety of a similar amount, after being detained for five days.

Sonko’s is expected back in court on January, 15, 2020.

