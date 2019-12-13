M-Kopa Unveils Solar Refrigerators for Off-Grid Customers

M-Kopa Solar, a mobile phone-based solar kit reseller has unveiled solar-powered refrigerators as it targets 1.5 million potential clients (homes and businesses) which are not connected to the mains.
The newly launched M-Kopa pay-as-you-go 100-litre solar fridge is targeted at enabling users to save costs and cut losses while still preserving perishables and reducing trips to the source market.
The M-Kopa Solar fridge is available in over 60 outlets countrywide with customers required to pay Ksh 115,500 to own it.
The payment is made through a daily submission of Ksh 165 for close to two years (700 days).
