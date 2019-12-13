Kenyan Flag On Burj Khalifa Cost Sh6.9 Million For Three Minutes

On Thursday, December 12, Kenya celebrated Jamhuri day in commemoration of 56 years of independence.

The Kenyan flag was projected at the iconic Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai, for approximately three minutes, a move that made Kenyans swell with pride.

According to reports by Arab Business Report published by Citizen, the display is estimated to have cost Sh6.9 million, although it is not clear whether it was a paid advert.

”The cost to place a promotional advert or message on the façade of the Burj Khalifa starts from AED250,000 (Ksh6.9 million) for a single three minute display, according to the marketing agency which manages the lighting displays,” read the publication.

Additionally, it has emerged that the nations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) often have their flags displayed at the Burj Khalifa during Independence day celebrations although it is unclear on whether they are done free or charged.

In a tweet by Brand Kenya, the move to project the Kenyan flag was appreciated with an extension to have more interactions relating to trade.

“Today the # BurjKhalifa honored Kenya’s Independence day by flying our flag at 1920 hrs local time. To @ BurjKhalifa we say Asante sana! Let’s find ways to continue flying the Kenyan flag in Dubai through trade,” read the tweet.

According to the Brand Kenya, the displaying of our flag at the tower was attributed to the case of the good name of our country hence not paid.

”Well that’s the power of a good brand and Kenya is indeed a good brand. Chema chajiuza… Thank you,” Brand Kenya said in a tweet while responding to questions.

Burj Khalifa holds the record as the tallest building in the world and the tallest free standing structure in the world.

It is reported that having displays projected on it cost differently depending with the day and period.

The costs over the weekend are higher as compared with during the week days, with an estimation of Sh6.9 million on a weekday from 8pm to 9pm.

