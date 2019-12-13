DCI To Probe Posta Over Unpaid Sh159 Million Welfare Money

The National Assembly wants the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe Postmaster-General over millions of welfare funds that were unpaid.

According to the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the DCI has been given 90 days to investigate the matter that details failure of payment of Sh159.06 million meant for orphans and people with disabilities dating from June 2015.

A publication by the Nation details that the Social Department for Social Protection had contracted the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) to deliver cash to vulnerable people across the country.

However, the audit report by former Auditor General Edward Ouko indicated that Sh169.3 remained unpaid after the contract expired.

“Correspondence between the State Department and the accounting officer, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunication, dated July 12, 2016, and which were copied to the National Treasury, requested the agent (PCK) to refund the funds. But to date, no action has been taken,” Mr Ouko said in his audit report.

The funds were broken down in remissions as Sh105.58 million for orphans, Sh28.72 million for people with severe disabilities and Sh35 million for the vulnerable children.

The Social Protection Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa in his report confirmed to the PAC that Sh10.24 million had been refunded, hence leaving the 159.06 unaccounted for.

Marwa stated that efforts to have the funds accounted for by correspondents from the Office of the President, National Assembly, Treasury and State Department were futile in trying to resolve the issue.

The recommendation as per the Public Accounts Committee is that a report is tabled to the auditor general in writing within three months on the reasons why the balance was failed to be paid.

