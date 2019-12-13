Reprieve For 35 Counties As Court Orders Treasury To Release Withheld Funds

At least 35 counties are set to receive funds that had been withheld by the National Treasury.

This is following a High Court order obtained by Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya on Friday.

High Court Judge Weldon Korir slated a status conference for January 28 when the court is set to review compliance.

While filing the application under a certificate of agency, the CoG had decried a financial crisis at the counties.

Acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatan had threatened to hold funds for more counties for the failure of the governors to clear pending bills.

In a statement on Wednesday Yatan said the ministry had released Ksh11 billion to 18 counties that had fully paid pending bills.

“Today, December 11, I wish to inform the public and other stakeholders that we have released Ksh11 billion to 18 counties who presented clear and acceptable plans for the settlement of validated pending bills,” the CS stated.

The governors faulted the Treasury for the continued withholding of allocations, even after the appointment of a new Controller of Budget.

He said counties are yet to get November disbursement totalling Ksh31.6 billion.

The role of the Controller of Budget is to approve release of cash from the government’s main account — the Consolidated Fund Services — to ministries, counties and state agencies.

He called on the National Government to adhere to the Public Finance Management Act which stipulates that monies to the counties be disbursed latest on the 15th day of the month.

“We have been able to pay salaries from the local revenue and I am appealing to all the legible taxpayers to pay taxes so as to enable us to offer the services in return,” he added.

