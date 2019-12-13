How To Apply For A New Passport And Replace An Old One In Kenya

Applying for the new e-passport in Kenya was digitized in 2017 after the Kenya Migration Department intended to replace the manual travel documents.

The deadline for the application of the new passports was August 31, 2019, with those who bore the old ones expected to renew. It was, however, extended to March 1, 2020.

The digitized procedure requires one to log into the eCitizen portal, they must have an internet connection.

For an individual with no account with the Immigration Service Department, you are expected to register first.

Once an account has been created, click on the immigration Kenya e-passport application form and fill in the required details, ensuring they are right and correctly spelt.

After filling the details, you select the mode of payments available i.e. M-PESA money transfer service, Airtel Money, debit cards, credit, online banking, eCitizen agents, as well as local banks.

The final step details printing and downloading the application form with at least three receipts that will be vital for the submission process. The application form should then be submitted at the Immigration department.

The application for renewal of old or lost passports follows a similar procedure and is done online.

In the case of a lost passport, you are expected to carry a police abstract/report on the loss of the passport and a Sworn Affidavit of the circumstances surrounding the loss while for renewal, one should carry the old passport.

You are to log into the eCitizen and at the Department of Immigration Services, you click at the passport and temporary permits and key in the right details keenly.

The same procedure is followed after filling the application form and choosing the mode of payment that is convenient.

Download and print the form plus three application receipts, sign and indicate the date with additional documents needed such as photographs.

The renewal details a visit to the Immigration Department in person that is nearest to allow capture and processing of biometric fingerprint and processing.

The process takes approximately 10-15 days for processing although it might take longer in some instances.

While applying for the e-passport, the requirements are an original Identification Card and a photocopy as well. In addition, one is expected to carry parents’ National Identity Cards and their photocopies and in the case of death their death certificates.

You are also required to produce an original birth certificate and photocopies, digital passport photographs and recommender’s national identity card and photocopies.

