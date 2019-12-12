Sonko Pledges To Comply With Court Ruling Day After Being Released

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised to comply with a ruling locking him out of office as investigations into the Sh380 million embezzlement case continues.

“As I have always said, I am a law-abiding citizen, hence shall comply with the court’s decision that I stay away from my office to let justice take its course,” Sonko said.

Taking to social media, Sonko said that the last couple of days have been difficult for him but was doing well and at home.

Speaking about his health, the county chief noted that he is still receiving treatment at home.

He was rushed to Kenyatta National hospital on Monday night from Kamiti Prison where he was being held.

Fellow Nairobians, the last few days have been a bit difficult. However, I would like to thank my family, friends, well-wishers and all of you the great people of Nairobi for standing with me. I'm home now & continuing with treatment after posting bail yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9SHDaq6f9T — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) December 12, 2019

“Fellow Nairobians, the last few days have been a bit difficult. However, I would like to thank my family, friends, well-wishers and all of you the great people of Nairobi for standing with me.

“I am home now and continuing with my treatment after posting bail yesterday through the assistance of my supporters, friends and family,” he continued.

Sonko, arrested on Decemeber 6 in Voi, is facing a total of 19 charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest to money laundering, and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

He was held for five days and was released on Wednesday on a Sh15 million cash bail and Sh30 million bond with a surety of a similar amount.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti also ordered that Sonko stays away from City Hall, deposits his passport and travel documents with the court and does not interfere with witnesses.

The case will be mentioned on January 15, 2020.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu