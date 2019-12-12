American Singer Selena Gomez Spends Week In Kenya (Photos)

American pop star Selena Gomez spent an entire week in Kenya but with little to no media coverage.

The “Heart Wants What It Wants” crooner was in the country courtesy of the We Movement.

She was in the company of her close friend Raquelle Stevens who shared moments from their trip on social media.

“Spent the week in Kenya with @selenagomez & the most amazing team @wemovement. I will forever remember the beautiful people we met.

“I learned so much and was reminded that no matter where I am whether at home or anywhere in the world the greatest gift in life is being able to connect with people,” Ms Stevens captioned the moments.

Gomez who was diagnosed with Lupus spent time with young girls and was later spotted at the Sheldrick Trust – an orphanage for elephants.

The singer who was publicly involved with The Weekend and Justin Bieber has apparently worked with the movement for close to a decade.

“I’ve known this organization for over six years. I know the people behind it and how much effort they put into encouraging kids to do something.

“So not only do they make incredible money for people all over the world, but they’re actually focusing on kids all over the world that want to have the opportunity to give back,” she told E news in a past interview.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu