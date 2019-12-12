Police Chief In Journalist Oloo Murder Released Over Lack Of Proof

Chief Inspector Sabina Kerubo, a suspect in the gruesome murder of Star Newspaper journalist Eric Oloo has been released from police custody over lack of sufficient proof.

Ms Kerubo was released on Wednesday, December 11 after spending 14 days in police custody as per the prosecution request to pave way for more investigations.

She had been arraigned on Monday, at Siaya Law Courts and did not take a plea with the prosecution led by Tracey Nambisia had requesting Principal Magistrate James Ong’ondo to detain her for 14 days to conclude investigation.

The same judge, James Ong’odo granted her release after the detectives handling the murder case withdrew miscellaneous application on the grounds that there was insufficient proof.

Read: Slain Journalist Eric Oloo’s Estranged Wife Speaks, He Had Hinted On Getting Back Together

According to the publication by Daily Nation, the Chief Inspector together with her teenage daughter and the house help will be treated as state witnesses.

Kerubo was arrested on November 21 after the body of Oloo was found in her house with deep serious wounds.

Oloo’s death came as a result of a love triangle gone wrong as he had a wife and two children and was ideally said to be married to Ugunja Police Station Deputy OCS Sabina Kerubo with reports that the two were living together as husband and wife for a period of time.

The neighbors also claimed that Kerubo was in a love affair with another man, with whom she was having extra marital affairs with.

Read Also: Police Inspector In Star Journalist Oloo’s Murder Case Locked Up For 14 More Days

A post-mortem report indicated that Oloo died from a trauma caused by an injury to his head and abdomen, with two brothers, Victor Ogola Luta and Franklin Joel Luta as the main suspects and still in custody.

He was laid to rest on Saturday, November 30 at his Ugunja home leaving behind a 23 year old wife and two daughter, the youngest barely a month old.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu