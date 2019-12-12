NTSA Suspends Modern Coast Operating Licence After Fatal Crash

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended Modern Coast buses operating licence following a fatal crash that claimed seven lives in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement, George Njao, NTSA Director-General, stated the authority has initiated investigations into recent accidents involving Modern Coast buses.

This, he said, include assessing its safety standards and operations.

During the suspension period, Njao said, the company’s access NTSA portal has been deactivated to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles, as the investigation continues

The NTSA boss added that the authority has been monitoring the company over past accidents involving its buses hence the move.

Condoling with those who lost their loved ones in the crash, Njao called on the police to impound any of Modern Coast buses found operating during the suspension period.

“We take this opportunity to condole with all those who lost their loved ones through this tragic crash and pray quick recovery for the injured.

In the about 2.40 Am accident involving two Modern Coast buses, five people died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

At least 60 were left nursing injuries.

Confirming the accident, Makueni County Police Commander Joseph ole Napeiyan said among the dead were the drivers of the two buses.

“One of the buses was heading from Malaba town while the other one was heading towards Nairobi when the accident occurred. The bus coming from Mombasa left its lane and collided with the oncoming bus,” said Mr Ole Napeiyan.

At least 60 people who were injured in the accident were taken to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

