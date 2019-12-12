Netizens Poke Fun At Governor Sonko Over Jamhuri Day Message

Kenyans on social media have poked fun at Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over his goodwill message on Jamhuri Day.

The Governor wished Kenyans a happy 56th Jamhuri Day on Thursday morning but failed to show up at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, where Kenyans gathered to celebrate the day when Kenya became an autonomous republic.

The post read, “Happy 56th Jamhuri Day to all Kenyans.”

Kenyans did not waste time and turned it into a comic relief with some sympathizing with him over his recent arrest while others bluntly made fun of it.

The Governor who was arrested on December 6 and released yesterday, December 11 on Sh15 million cash bail had reportedly fell sick and taken to Kenyatta National Hospital.

He was apparently also brought in the court for his bail ruling in an ambulance with his list of legal representation claiming they did not want to take a chance over his health condition.

According to reports by a local publication, he left Milimani Law Courts after posting bail at 8pm in the company of his lawyers and did not go back to the hospital that he was allegedly being treated at.

After Sonko posted bail, he went home. He didnt go back to the hospital as he had said he was sick. He went home. Ushenzi uko Kenya! — Abraham Mohammed Mutai (@ItsMutai) December 11, 2019

The twitter message thus elicited mixed reactions, with netizens questioning whether he had fully recovered.

”You were sick before allowed the bail out by the court, after that I thought you would go back to KNH. Ulipona instantly!” wrote Emmanuel Kipkosgei.

Sonko has however responded following the mixed reactions stating that he was home and continuing with treatment after posting bail.

“Fellow Nairobians, the last few days have been a bit difficult. However, I would like to thank my family, friends, well-wishers and all of you the great people of Nairobi for standing with me. I’m home now & continuing with treatment after posting bail yesterday,” read the tweet.

