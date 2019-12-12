Nakuru County Bans Night Social Gatherings To Minimize Crime

Stephen Matu, the Nakuru County Police Commander has banned all night social gatherings including parties during the December period extending to New year holidays.

Through a press address on Wednesday evening, December 11, Matu stated that the move was to curb crime that has been on the rise over the past years, in that criminal activities would take advantage of the festive seasons at night.

Matu cited incidences in the past where the night social gatherings have affected residents and led to destruction of properties and even death.

The night social gatherings banned are those that begin from 6pm to 6am and will be resumed in 2020 after the festive season.

The ban comes just a few days after rowdy youths were responsible for attacking residents in Nakuru town after they were allegedly denied the chance to attend a promotional event at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

“Sixty of the rowdy youth were arrested and charged in court. We learnt lessons from that incident, and — as a result — we have decided to indefinitely ban night meetings and parties in Nakuru. We will lift the directive sometime in January 2020,” said the County Police Commander, Stephen Matu.

The attack made some residents to sustain injuries, with a taxi driver Samwel Maina recounting that one of his colleagues suffered major losses after his vehicle was pelted with stones and even damaged.

The move to ban social gatherings received a warm reception with majority of residents who applauded it as a way to curb the increasing crimes in the region.

Additionally, Ibrahim Ogeto, the Nakuru East town chairperson echoed the directive by the Police Commander ad urged police authorities to deploy more officers to emphasize on security in the region.

