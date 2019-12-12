Machachari Actress Mama Baha Hospitalized Over Stomach Complications

Machachari star Wanjiku Mburu aka Mama Baha was on Monday admitted in hospital with stomach complications.

According to the actress, it was a pretty ordinary day until evening when she felt some weird pain in the stomach.

She went to the hospital for a random check up but had to be admitted because she was in critical condition.

“Today,was an ordinary day.spent the day in doors sewing my mat…you know pretty ordinary day.later in the evening went for swimming and did my 100 laps then went home and prepared for the night, pajamas and all…cut to around 9pm I felt weird in my stomach and decided to go to hospital for a quick check only to be admitted…

“Yaani life changes in an instant and thank God I listened to my body because according to the doctor I am critical..sigh. But who’s report will the believe, I am going to believe the report of the lord. P.s my 1st time admitted,” she narrated.

In another post on Instagram, Mburu thanked all those who reached out and encouraged her.

“Thanks AAR insurance for the flowers and my I.G and FB fam for the well wishes and prayers. Doing some much better and hopefully I get to go home tomorrow. Good night,” she wrote.

