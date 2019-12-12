John Mutinda Had Vowed To Take His Life Days Before Plunging Into Ocean, Relative Now Says

John Mutinda, the man who died after driving into the Indian ocean at Likoni crossing channel, had vowed to take his life, a close relative has revealed.

In an interview with Nation, the relative claimed that Mutinda had threatened to kill himself over marital woes with his wife that left him depressed.

The relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation by the family, concurred with recent revelations by Mutinda’s mother, Musangi Mutinda, that the deceased suffered abuse under at the hands of his wife Ruth Mueni.

Mutinda, according to the relative, repeatedly said he would commit suicide.

The relative intimated that Mutinda at one time after being attacked by his wife with a kitchen knife sometime in February, he threatened to throw himself into the Likoni channel.

He suffered shoulder injuries forcing him to report the assault at Likoni Police station saying he feared for his life.

“We went ahead to look for a counsellor because of what he was going through. At this time, he kept threatening that he would throw himself into the Likoni channel,” the relative said.

This was, according to the relative, was not the first time Mutinda had recorded statements with the police.

He had been to the station recently after the wife reported him over assault.

“I am the one who handled the case. I summoned the man here after his wife had reported him over assault and disturbance but, after interrogation, I realised that their quarrel had happened in Likoni and I ordered them to go report it there,” said an officer at Central Police station who is not allowed to speak to the media.

At the time he had allegedly been scalded by hot water by the wife.

The relative stated that Mutinda was detained at the station for four days before he was released.

Pressed to come out clear on the detention claims, the officer was non-committal.

On Tuesday, Mutinda’s mother said that her son had been under depression and abuse from the wife, quoting the November incident when he suffered the burns.

“My son died out of depression and despair because of the domestic violence and marital anguish he endured at home. It is, therefore, wrong for his wife to insinuate he had gone mad,” said the devastated mother.

Reached for comment, Ruth acknowledged that the couple had marital problems without going into details.

She had claimed that Mutinda had a weird dream moments before he died. She told the media that the husband had received a phone call from his late father thus prompting him to leave home in a hush.

