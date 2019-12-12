Death Toll Rises To Seven In Modern Coast Buses Accident

Death toll in the Kiongwani accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway has reached seven.

Two Modern Coast buses collided at night, leaving five dead on the spot while at least 60 were left nursing injuries.

Confirming the accident, Makueni County Police Commander Joseph ole Napeiyan said among the dead were the drivers of the two buses.

Read: Kalenjin Musician Kills Self Over Domestic Wrangles With Wife

“One of the buses was heading from Malaba town while the other one was heading towards Nairobi when the accident occurred. The bus coming from Mombasa left its lane and collided with the oncoming bus,” said Mr Ole Napeiyan.

Those injured were taken to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

In the last three weeks, it is reported that the area has experienced at least 10 collisions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu