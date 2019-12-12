in SPORTS

Cape Town 7s – Shujaa Play Against Samoa On Friday

129 Views

The second leg of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens series heads to Cape Town, South Africa this weekend.

Kenya are pooled in Pool D of the meet alongside Samoa, Australia and Ireland.

The Shujaa will begin their campaign against Samoa on Friday, before completing the remaining pool matches against Australia and Ireland on Saturday.

The Fixtures

Fri 13/12 Kenya vs Samoa 5.59pm
Sat 14/12 Kenya vs Australia 11.57am
Sat 14/12 Kenya vs Ireland 5.47pm

Shujaa are already in Cape Town and have been imparting rugby knowledge to local kids.

The team failed to make the main cup quarters in the Dubai Sevens last weekend and will be gunning to make amends in South Africa.

Cape Town 7s Pools

Pool A

South Africa , USA, Fiji, Japan

Pool B

New Zealand, Argentina, Canada, Wales

Pool C

England, France, Spain, Scotland

Pool D

Samoa, Australia, Ireland, Kenya

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

EABL Commercialises Aliciana Barley Variety At Farmers’ Annual Event in Narok

Nakuru County Bans Night Social Gatherings To Minimize Crime