Cape Town 7s – Shujaa Play Against Samoa On Friday

The second leg of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens series heads to Cape Town, South Africa this weekend.

Kenya are pooled in Pool D of the meet alongside Samoa, Australia and Ireland.

The Shujaa will begin their campaign against Samoa on Friday, before completing the remaining pool matches against Australia and Ireland on Saturday.

The Fixtures

Fri 13/12 Kenya vs Samoa 5.59pm

Sat 14/12 Kenya vs Australia 11.57am

Sat 14/12 Kenya vs Ireland 5.47pm

Shujaa are already in Cape Town and have been imparting rugby knowledge to local kids.

This afternoon we took time off to play tag rugby at the Hamilton's Grounds. Gotta start the future stars young! 😀💪💪#Shujaa #CapeTown7s pic.twitter.com/lA1aeSWnjI — Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) December 11, 2019

The team failed to make the main cup quarters in the Dubai Sevens last weekend and will be gunning to make amends in South Africa.

Cape Town 7s Pools

Pool A

South Africa , USA, Fiji, Japan

Pool B

New Zealand, Argentina, Canada, Wales

Pool C

England, France, Spain, Scotland

Pool D

Samoa, Australia, Ireland, Kenya

