Anerlisa Responds To Breakup Rumours With Ben Pol

Kenyan beauty and Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has finally addressed the rumours swirling on social media over his alleged breakup with musician fiancee Ben Pol.

The entrepreneur has been missing on social media for weeks after their engagement prompting her fans to speculate that she was having issues in her relationship.

Earlier in the week, popular Tanzanian blogs had published that the love birds had parted ways adding that they had been having issues hence the hiatus on social media.

Anerlisa however refuted the claims, terming them mere rumours, confirming that the two were still an item and their love still brewing.

“My baby always tells me, once there is a created rumour about you, never address it, look at it a passing cloud,” she posted through her Instagram stories.

In another account, when she posted her photo without Ben Pol, a curious fan inquired about the whereabouts of her fiance.

The fan asked where Ben Pol was as she is used to posting his pictures with him all over the comment section.

“kwani Fiance alienda wapi? ” asked Njorogecm.

Anerlisa responded,” kwani unataka kumuoa?”

The two came out publicly as couples last year after making several club appearances together and being dubbed couple goals.

They were engaged in April this year by the beach, and the beauty queen had contemplated moving to Tanzania thereafter.

“My baby has been trying to convince me all day to move to Tanzania permanently but I am not sure how possible that would be,” she wrote on her Instagram.

On October 17, 2019 she made a post narrating that she was going to disappear from social media for quite some time and would be back later on, hence beginning the speculations over troubled relationship with fiance.

