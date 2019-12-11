Wilson Kipsang, Former World Record Holder Berlin Marathon Survives Tragic Accident

Former world Record Holder in 2013 Berlin Marathon Wilson Kipsang was involved in a tragic accident on Sunday night, December 8, 2019.

Kipsang was driving from Eldoret to Iten in the wee hours of the night before the accident took place at Kaptuli, Uasin Gishu County.

His vehicle, a Toyota Prado hit a lorry and was badly damaged and although the athlete escaped unhurt, he sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Iten County Hospital.

“We are lucky to survive. It was a matter of poor sizing on the road. We had tightened our safety belts and that is the reason why we were lucky not to sustain injuries,” said Kipsang.

Read:Asbel Kiprop Wants Police Service To Relieve Him Of Duties As He Threatens To “Misuse” Gun

The ex marathon record holder alluded that the cause of the accident was poor visibility as the lorry that he rammed into head on had its full lights on hence hampering his visibility on the road.

He has however stated that he was well and resting at his home through a local publication.

“I wish to assure my friends and fans that I am well and just resting at home,” he said.

About four months ago, an almost similar incident happened with 800m World Record Holder David Rudisha sustaining minor injuries after his SUV vehicle rammed into a bus.

Read Also: David Rudisha Involved In Road Crash Along Kisii-Keroka Highway

The report by the police authorities indicated that the accident took place along Keroka-Sotik road as he was driving to his home.

In another similar incident in 2013, Asbel Kiprop, world 1500m champion and record holder survived an accident by a whisker along Kabarnet-Eldoret road after he lost control and drove into a ditch.

The festive seasons according to authorities are the most tragic seasons, with accidents reported to be on the rise.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu