Two Dead Following Fatal Accident Along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Two people lost their lives in a Wednesday morning accident at the Emali-Loitoktok junction along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The deceased persons; a driver and turnboy were in a head on collision involving two lorries.

The 4 am incident was confirmed by Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Napeiyan. He noted that the survivors sustained serious injuries.

“The driver of one of the lorries sustained head and chest injuries and was rushed to Kilome Nursing Home for treatment,” Mr Napeiyan said.

One of the lorries, he said, was overtaking on the wrong side of the road when the fatal accident happened.

The lorries have been towed to Emali Police Station.

