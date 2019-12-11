New Twist As Suspect In Major Mugure Family’s Gruesome Murder Turns State Witness

A suspect in the gruesome murder of Joyce Syombua and her two children has turned state witness.

Peter Mwangi Maina, who had been detained for 14 days, was freed by a Nyeri court on Wednesday after the prosecution told the presiding magistrate that he was not directly involved in the murder of the three.

“The DPP has discovered the suspect was not directly linked with the crime but is assisting police with investigations. He is now a key prosecution witness,” State Counsel Martha Ndung’u explained.

Reports indicate that Maina was turned state witness after detectives found out that he was privy to information involving the incident in respect to planning, execution and disposal of the bodies.

Maina, a technician at Nanyuki 43 Ordinance Composite Company, was arrested last month on suspicion that he helped the main suspect in the murder, Peter Mwaura Mugure, dispose of the bodies of the three members of his family.

“(He) is believed to have planned the execution and disposal of the bodies, together with the main suspect – Major Peter Mwaura,” DCI said.

Mugure, a former military officer at Nanyuki Airbase, is currently in police custody. His plea taking is set for December 17.

Also in police custody is a casual labourer at the airbase Collins Pamba.

Mugure’s Wife, Syombua and his two children; Shanice Maua and Prince Michael were reported missing after paying him a visit at his place of work.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered on November 16 buried in a shallow grave at Thingithu Estate in Nanyuki.

Syombua’s mother told police that the suspect had tried poisoning his family but failed.

An autopsy exam carried out on the bodies revealed that Syombua, 31, died of a head injury inflicted by a blunt object.

Her children were strangled to death.

The three were buried on Saturday, November 7, 2019, in Kyaithani village, Kitui.

