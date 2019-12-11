in NEWS

Sonko Secures His Freedom After Posting Ksh15 Million Bail

189 Views

Governor Mike Sonko with members of his legal team moments after posting bail [Photo/Courtesy]

Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been freed from police custody after posting Ksh15 million bail as ordered by the court.

Sonko, who on Monday pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of graft charges, was on Wednesday admitted to Ksh15 million cash bail or Ksh30 million bond or a surety of a similar amount by Anti-corruption court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

He is expected to return to court on January 15, 2020.

More Follows

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

New Twist As Suspect In Gruesome Murder Of Major Mugure’s Family Turns State Witness