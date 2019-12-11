Sonko Secures His Freedom After Posting Ksh15 Million Bail

Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been freed from police custody after posting Ksh15 million bail as ordered by the court.
Sonko, who on Monday pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of graft charges, was on Wednesday admitted to Ksh15 million cash bail or Ksh30 million bond or a surety of a similar amount by Anti-corruption court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.
He is expected to return to court on January 15, 2020.
More Follows
