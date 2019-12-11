Sarah Wairimu Asks Court To Grant Her Control Over Late Husband’s Golf Safaris

Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu Cohen wants court to grant her control over her late husband’s Tobs Kenya Golf Safaris.

Sarah, through her lawyer Philip Murgor argued that the company risks collapsing should she not be allowed to run it.

Appearing before High Court judge Stella Mutuku on Wednesday, the 53 year old businesswoman claimed that she co-owned the business with the deceased.

She further asked the court to order law enforcement officers out of her Kitisuru home, adding that their presence was an added advantage for the Cohen siblings in the battle for control of the deceased’s property.

But deputy director of public prosecutions, Alexander Muteti, challenged her request noting that the home was an active crime scene and her accessing it would compromise the ongoing case.

The prosecution also opposed a request to have her motor vehicle handed back to her.

Her lawyer also sought to have murder charge against his client dropped citing lack of witness statements and documentary evidence against her.

Murgor said it had been 100 days since Sarah was charged and arrested yet the prosecution was yet to furnish them with the statements as is required.

He further accused state counsel of coaching witnesses, allegations the opposing counsel denied.

Muteti did however pledge to supply Sarah’s defense team with “hand-written statements” in a month’s time.

Sarah also wants her dogs released in her custody on grounds that they were seized by authorities without any justification.

The matter will be mentioned on February 3, 2020.

