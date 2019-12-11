Nigerian Player Apprehended For Allegedly Kidnapping Three Female Varsity Students In Uganda

Nigerian footballer, John Odemwangu, who plays for KCCA in the Uganda league, has been arrested for allegedly abducting three female University students.

According to police mouthpiece, Fred Enanga, the player had invited home in Nakawa, Kampala his new Ugandan girlfriend, who tagged along two other ladies.

The three were to leave at 9.00pm but the player confiscated their phones at around 10.00pm, shut the door and left.

Read:

“We arrested him on charges of unlawful confinement. These are University students. For 10 hours, these three girls found themselves in a very vulnerable situation that anything could have happened to them. We managed to arrest the suspect, Enaga told the Daily Nation.

Police have also cautioned young adults to be careful, saying the dating landscape has changed and anything can happen on a date.

