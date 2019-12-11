Mourinho Forbids Tottenham Players From Watching 7-2 Hammering By Bayern Munich Ahead Of Rematch

Jose Mourinho has banned Tottenham Hotspur players from watching their 7-2 beating by Bayern Munich in London ahead of tonight’s rematch in Germany.

“I forbid any image of it,” said Mourinho. “I watched it a couple of times, but not one image for the boys.”

Both sides have already made the last 16 of the Champions League and Bayern are assured of top of the table finish regardless of tonight’s outcome.

Striker Harry Kane, midfielder Dele Alli and defenders Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier have all been rested.

Tottenham are still without goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm, defender Ben Davies and midfielders Erik Lamela, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele because of injuries and Mourinho wants some of his fringe players to take their chances.

“This is a great opportunity for some of them to play, to show what they’re capable of,” added Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner.

“A player in competition is different to a player training, some of my boys didn’t have the chance to play many minutes in these five matches since I arrived.

“We have an incredible number of fixtures until the new year and it’s understandable that we’re going to make a few changes, rest a few players and give opportunities to others.”

Last season’s beaten finalists Spurs are second in Group B on 10 points, while group winners Bayern have won all five games so far.

Mourinho, a Champions League winner with Porto in 2003-04 and with Inter Milan in 2009-10, was in charge for Spurs’ match against Olympiakos and, despite falling 2-0 behind, a 4-2 victory secured their place in the knockout phase.

Tottenham, seventh in the Premier League, are playing seven times in December and their next two league matches are away at sixth-placed Wolves on Sunday and then at home to fourth-placed Chelsea on 22 December.

Bayern, who have been German champions seven years in a row, are struggling domestically and a 2-1 loss at leaders Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday left them seventh in the Bundesliga.

