KWS Issues Warning Over Inaccessibility At Amboseli National Park Due To Heavy Rains

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) have issued a warning to visitors over the inaccessibility of some parts of the Amboseli National Park due to heavy rains.

Through a tweet on Wednesday, December 11, the KWS stated that some national parks and roads have been affected by the heavy rains in the country hence inaccessible.

According to KWS, the Amboseli National Park was the most affected with the service stating that the park’s Kimana Gate was completely flooded hence impassable.

“Following the continuing heavy rains countrywide, some of our National Parks’ roads have been adversely affected, especially Amboseli National Park. The park’s Kimana Gate is periodically flooded and inaccessible as are some parts of the park” read the tweet.

A hotline number was also unveiled such that visitors would use to seek guidance on the status of the roads before having a through pass with a directive that more updates will be communicated in regards to the same.

The country has recently been experiencing heavy rains in different parts, with landslide and displacements witnessed.

According to the weatherman, the country could experience more rainfall and consequently floods in some counties in the next couple of days.

Some regions were marked as the most likely to be affected with people living in landslide prone areas directed to vacate.

Through a notice about a week ago, the meteorological department director Stella Aura warned that the rains are bound to continue, as she asked people to watch out for floods in the areas around Rift valley, Coastal region and Nyanza.

The most recent case is the West Pokot County landslide that has so far affected 350,000 people and 16,700 rendered homeless.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna stated that 11,000 livestock had been swept away by the floods adding that Sh1 billion is expected to be spent by the state in aiding the victims.

