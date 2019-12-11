Kalonzo Distances Self From Muthama’s Bid To Support Ruto, Says Speculations Meant To Create Rift With Uhuru

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed speculations over talks with Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 Presidential ambitions.

This is following remarks made by former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama on Wednesday that he would steer coalition talks between the DP and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The declaration by Muthama at a local vernacular radio station, Musyi FM, that the Kamba community had served notice to ODM leader Raila Odinga over stand on 2022 politics ignited, a debate on succession politics.

In a tweet, however, Kalonzo has dismissed the claims terming them as malicious.

He stated the speculations are meant to create a rift between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In the light of recent conversations and speculations about working with the DP, please note that these speculations are malicious, ” Kalonzo wrote.

He added, “They are a desperate attempt to drive a wedge between me and HE the President and have failed. Remarks by individuals should not be attributed to me,

Muthama, who campaigned for Raila in the 2013 and 2017 elections, said the chapter with the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader is closed and that there was no chance of the Kamba community supporting him if he ran against Ruto.

He, however, pointed out that other NASA principals, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula still have a chance at the negotiation table.

“I will soon convene a meeting of all elected leaders including MPs and MCAs as well as opinion leaders so that we dialogue over this matter. Our (Kamba’s) political chapter with ODM leader Raila Odinga is closed. We will negotiate with Ruto, Musalia Musalia and Wetangula,” said Muthama.

The Kamba community, he said, is keen on getting in government come 2022.

“Now that Uhuru is retiring, the next President will be either Ruto or Raila Odinga. And as a community, we should do a careful calculation to ensure we do not get lost,” he added.

He noted that though some leaders from the community including MPs Victor Munyaka (Machoks Town) and Vincent Muysoka (Mwala) still hold the view that Musyoka should run for the top seat, there was room for negotiation in favour of Ruto.

“Both Munyaka and Musyoka have told me that they have not floated the idea of Kalonzo taking the highest office in the proposed negotiations, although they categorically stated they preferred Kalonzo for the top seat. Soon and very soon, I will call leaders to form a committee to face Ruto in negotiations,” said Muthama.

He added, “If President Uhuru Kenyatta has not asked MPs to impeach Ruto over widespread allegations of corruption, why should the Kamba community be swayed by corruption tags on the DP by his political haters?”

Muthama is credited for the 2007 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between President Mwai Kibaki and Kalonzo that helped the Wiper party boss ascend to power as Vice-president.

For months now there have been speculations that Kalonzo, who was appointed as peace envoy to South Sudan by President Kenyatta in July, has been in talks with Ruto over a possible coalition following the death of NASA.

The two were yesterday captured sharing pleasantries during the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States leadership forum in Nairobi.

The photos went viral with political pundits claiming that there is a high probability that they will form a formidable coalition to send Raila home in 2022 following the political death of the NASA coalition.

