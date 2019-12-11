Kalenjin Musician Kills Self Over Domestic Wrangles With Wife

Popular Kalenjin musician from Trans Mara, Narok County killed himself over a domestic wrangle with his wife.

The 21-year old Bernard Chepkwony, better known by his stage name Gidi, took his life on the night of December 5, after his wife allegedly declined to reunite with him.

His body was found dangling from a tree with a rope tied around his neck in Kuresoi, Nakuru county, just after he had visited the wife with an attempt to try and patch things up.

According to K24, the deceased’s uncle, Charles Kimutai Langat, stated that his nephew had traveled from Angata Barigoi in Trans Mara to Kuresoi to persuade his spouse to get back to their matrimonial home and when she declined he opted to commit suicide.

“When the woman rejected his request, my nephew decided to kill himself,” said Langat.

The uncle also added that he had been under depression and had initially tried to take his life three times after his mother died.

“Besides the marital problems, the boy was undergoing depression after his mother died sometime back,” said Langat.

The wife is said to have fled from the matrimonial home after endless counts of domestic violence and was determined to not go back.

According to the musician’s close friend, Davis Kiprotich, his music career had picked up so well although he echoed that he had been rescued three times after he attempted to take his life in the marital issues.

“I am saddened by his death. He used to mention my name in his songs, and was such a close and good friend. It is unfortunate that his family problems pushed him to his death,” said the deceased’s crony.

This follows a recent incident where a man died after he drove his saloon car into the Indian ocean over what the family terms as depression and frustrations from the wife.

The mother to John Mutinda, aged 46 claimed that the wife had pushed his son to his death, citing a recent incident in November where she allegedly burnt him with hot water.

Mutinda died on Saturday morning when he drove into the Likoni channel for unknown reasons.

