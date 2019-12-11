JKIA To Be Closed For 1 Hour On Jamhuri Day

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is expected to be closed for one hour tomorrow, December 12, 2019 over Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The closure according to an advisory to customers will be extended to Wilson Airport hence affecting scheduled flights.

Flight 540 has advised its customers that the two airports, JKIA and Wilson will be closed for an hour between 11am and 12pm hence affecting the normal programming or causing delays.

“Due to Jamhuri Day celebrations, no flights will be allowed to take off or land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport between 11am and 12pm. If you will be traveling with us on that date, your flight might be delayed,” read the advisory.

Read: Uhuru Lights Up Jamhuri Day Celebrations As He Salutes The First Lady, Raila (Video)

The notice also added that the passengers who will be affected with the closure will be advised accordingly, with a pledge that they will be contacted on the way forward.

According to an official at the Kenya Airports Authority, the closure was a usual procedure and has been repeated in the years 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, the airport was also closed for an hour, from 11.20am to allow the military to perform drills in preparation for the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

A similar incident happened in 2017 where JKIA was temporarily shut down hence causing delayed flights.

This years’ Jamhuri Day Celebrations will be held at Nyayo stadium in commemoration of 56 years since independence.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu