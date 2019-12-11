Brand Kenya Optimistic World Expo In Dubai Will Present Opportunities For Kenyan Entrepreneurs

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Brand Kenya) has launched a countdown of Kenya’s participation in the World Expo, Dubai 2020 that will be held from October 2020 to April 2021.

The World Expo Dubai 2020 is expected to attract over 25 million buyers, sellers, investors and tourists, where it is projected that 70 per cent of visitors will come from outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kenya is among 200 countries participating in this expo, which Brand Kenya says is a platform to gain more market access, investments, enhance tourism and improve the Country Brand.

“Kenya has a lot to showcase at the Expo Dubai 2020. This is a great chance to grow our economy and promote sustainable development. Kenya should be fully prepared to take the opportunity and to maximize Kenya’s participation at the expo,” said Principal Secretary, State Department for Trade Dr Chris Kiptoo.

He urged Kenyan business people to seize the opportunity, make deals and grow their businesses.

“Go to the UAE and make networks to grow your business. It is only 5 hours away you can go do your business and come back. Kenyans must engage with the objective of making business growing. Come back home with something good after the Expo,” he added.

Five innovative Kenyan companies participated and won grants worth USD 500,000 (Ksh50 million) Expo Live held earlier in the year. They include:

Eco Fuels Ltd which presented a solution to the problem on “Kenyan farming hindered by expensive energy and fertilizer”. The solution given by the Company is“Harvesting locally grown croton nuts to provide cheaper sustainable alternatives”.

Selina Wamucci Ltd who presented a solution to the problem on “Supply chain inefficiencies prevent 60 per cent of food produced from reaching the market”. The solution made is “Mobile platform enables fresh produce to be sourced directly from farmers – even without the internet”.

Hydroponics Africa Ltd who presented a solution to the problem on “Unemployment, poverty and food shortages in Kenya”. The solution made is “Home farming using simplified hydroponic technology”.

Kidogo Problem who presented a solution to the problem on “Poor childcare and early education in Kenya”. The solution made is “Childcare Centre’s /pre-schools owned by local women”

Solar Freeze who presented a solution to the problem on “Food losses of perishable produce”. The solution made is “Cold storage units powered by solar energy

The country will be participating in the Expo under the Opportunity sub-theme, where Kenya will showcase its economic diversification, beyond what it has been traditionally known for. The country will thus showcase potential especially under the Big Four agenda where both the Public and Private Sector will have an opportunity to show the world Kenya as a leading exporter of goods, services, talent, innovation and rich culture.

