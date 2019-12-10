Sudan National Among Two Arrested For Robbing Man At Gun Point In Kikuyu

Two robbery with violence suspects including a Sudan national were on Monday night arrested in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the DCI, the Sudanese identified as Gout John Nyang, 23, and 22-year-old Philemon Omboko Mwanza, were part of a three-member gang that had just robbed of a man Ksh3000, ATM and mobile phone at gunpoint.

Upon learning that they were being trailed by the police the suspects, boarding a matatu applying the Kikuyu-Nairobi road, opened fire as they attempted to escape.

The two were arrested as the third gangster escaped.

Police have launched a manhunt for the man still at large.

During the operation, the sleuths recovered a loaded pistol.

“22-Year-Old Philemon Omboko MWANZA & 23-Yr-Old Gout John NYANG (Sudanese) both suspects of Robbery with Violence were last night arrested & a Pistol loaded with Five Ammos recovered from them after Detectives intercepted a matatu they were using to escape after a robbery, ” DCI said in a tweet.

“The operation was triggered by a report from a male victim who was, at gunpoint, robbed of Cash Ksh. 3,000/-, ATM Card & his Mobile Phone in Kikuyu by three men.”

…the officers to shoot in the air as they made pursuit, to avoid inflicting casualties on members of the public. Two were nabbed while one escaped but is being sought. Further investigations ongoing as the two face appropriate charges. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 10, 2019

The two are being processed for arraignment.

