Sonko Rushed To Kenyatta National Hospital Moments After Checking Into Kamiti Prison

Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was on Monday night rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after falling ill.

Reports indicate that Sonko was rushed to the hospital after being examined by medics at Kamiti Maximum prison where he was taken for a medical check-up following a court directive by Milimani Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

The court had ruled that he be taken to Industrial Area Remand Prison pending his bail hearing on Wednesday after he pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of graft charges. He is accused of misappropriating Ksh357 million from the county coffers.

Sonko’s communication team has since confirmed that the governor was admitted at KNH at around 9.45 PM.

On Monday, Sonko’s legal team pleaded with the anti-graft court to release the governor on bail saying he needed urgent medical attention.

Led by lawyer Cecil Miller, the defence told the court that the governor suffered chest complication following his arrest in Voi on Friday.

Miller said that police assaulted his client adding that there was a possibility that he suffered a rib fracture.

“I have with me a medical report by Dr Esther Nafula Wekesa which states that he (Sonko) should be released on bail immediately since he was assaulted during arrest and has developed serious chest complications and possible rib fractures,” he said.

The defence, however, opposed to Sonko’s release on bail arguing that he will interfere with witnesses.

Citing a 1997 case involving Sonko, the prosecution argued that the governor should not be released on bail as he is accused of escaping Shimo La Tewa prison after he feigned illness.

Miller dismissed the claims saying if the governor had a pending criminal case, authorities couldn’t have cleared him to run for a government position.

“The police, EACC cleared him to run as MP, Senator and even Governor. If he was a prison escapee, how could this have happened? There is neither a pending case nor a warrant of arrest against Sonko,” he stated.

“He was also awarded as a Good Deed Ambassador by UN…on account of all this, he cannot hide anywhere, he has no intention of going anywhere. Being a flight risk is allegation framed by those who arrested him…all his homes are guarded by Kenya police, how can he move away?”

The prosecution added that Sonko is wanted for assaulting a police officer.

“On assaulting the police, Sonko is actually the one who was assaulted. We understand there is a charge sheet awaiting him in Voi. We also apply that he is given bond terms to cover that matter so he can present himself instead of being re-arrested after this,” said lawyer Miller.