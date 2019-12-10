Sakaja, Activist Boniface Mwangi In War Of Words Over Sonko ‘Humiliating’ Arrest

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was on Tuesday forced to respond to claims by activist Boniface Mwangi that he recently condemned Mike Sonko’s humiliating arrest in Voi for personal interests.

Mwangi, a fierce critic of the ruling Jubilee government, claimed that the senator was keen not to criticize Sonko for fear that he’d run out of his outdoor advertising business in the country’s capital.

Sakaja early this week, while responding to Sonko’s arrest, took issue with how police handled the governor insisting that he ought to have been handled with dignity due to the position he holds in the society. He alluded that some of the men in uniform were being personal.

“I think there would have been a better way of handling a governor who is elected by the people. After he was arrested you saw him being pushed around…the physical elements of it were not necessary unless it is people trying to release different pressures, ” said Sakaja.

The remarks seemed to have irked the Ukweli party leader who stated that the last time the senator scolded Sonko over his leadership in the city an outdoor advertising company partly owned by him incurred losses.

The company in question is Seven Stars Media Limited that reportedly owed Nairobi County Ksh40 million in taxes by April this year.

“Senator Sakaja Johnson needs Nairobi County government, he runs an outdoor advertising business in this city. The last time he dared criticise Governor Mike Sonko, his outdoor advertising business was vandalised and he lost business. Sakaja must toe the line or lose business!” Mwangi wrote on Twitter.

Responding to the claims, the Jubilee leader hit out at the activist accusing him of spreading lies.

“Are you allergic to the truth or is there a quota of tweets you must write to please your donors? Sonko’s illegal vandalism was in April. Didn’t stop my oversight. Three weeks ago I led MPs in demanding accountability from @MikeSonko (of course you conveniently missed that). Bias, ” Sakaja retorted.

Are you allergic to the truth or is there a quota of tweets you must write to please your donors? Sonko’s illegal vandalism was in April. Didn’t stop my oversight. Three weeks ago I led MPs in demanding accountability from @MikeSonko (of course you conveniently missed that). Bias — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) December 10, 2019

Unrelenting Mwangi accused the Senator of pretence. He lamented that Sakaja is always silent when young people he purports to speak for are manhandled by the police.

“I am not allergic to truth. When young people, the ones you claim to represent are harassed and arrested, you stay silent. Every day across #Kenya, young people are harassed, beaten, arrested, some shot dead, you never say anything. Your take on combat?, ” said Mwangi.

I am not allergic to truth. When young people, the ones you claim to represent are harrassed and arrested, you stay silent. Everyday across #Kenya, young people are harrassed, beaten, arrested, some shot dead, you never say anything. Your take on combat? https://t.co/C78waUSS3r — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 10, 2019

In response, Sakaja said “I don’t claim to represent anyone. You are the one who “claims” to represent. Anyway, I have raised issues of young people being harassed as well as extrajudicial killings. Who gave you the license to think an issue is only an issue when it’s in response to your tweets?”

While Mwangi stated that it’s the responsibility of Sakaja, as a government official, to respond to criticisms, the senator held a different opinion.

“You’re the Senator of Nairobi, an employee paid by our taxes, you’re answerable to me and every Kenyan as long as you occupy public office. You responding to my tweet isn’t a favour but part of your mandate!” Mwangi said.

In a quick rejoinder, Sakaja said, “responding to your tweets are part of my mandate? 😅 my friend; there are millions of Kenyans on twitter; this world is not about you. Any official correspondence to me is responded to but don’t come here high and mighty Ati your tweets are my mandate. Nonsense.”

Responding to your tweets are part of my mandate? 😅 my friend; there are millions of Kenyans on twitter; this world is not about you. Any official correspondence to me is responded to but don’t come here high and mighty Ati your tweets are my mandate. Nonsense. — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) December 10, 2019

Sonko was on Monday arraigned at Milimani Law Courts where he pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of graft charges. He is accused of misappropriating Ksh357 million from the county coffers.

