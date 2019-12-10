Reprieve For Rosa Ree As Tanzania Lifts Ban Imposed Over Raunchy “Vitamin U” Video

A ban imposed on Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree after she featured on infamous raunchy “Vitamin U” video with Kenya’s Timmy Tdat has been lifted.

Through a letter posted on Rosa Ree’s Instagram, she appreciated the move by the country’s Barasa La Sanaa La Tanzania (BASATA) and pledged to work hard and raise the Tanzanian flag higher.

“Napenda kutoa shukrani kwa ofisi ya Waziri wa Sanaa, Habari na Michezo Mhe. Harrison Mwakyembe pamoja na Baraza la sanaa BASATA kwa kuniruhusu kuendelea kufanya shughuli zangu za sanaa….. Naahidi kufanya kazi zangu ipasavyo na kuendelea kuipeperusha bendera ya nchi yangu vyema!” read the post.

However, the letter written by the National Arts Council Board dated December 6 bore strict regulations that the sensational rapper was expected to adhere to.

Among the directives included an order to pay Sh88,568 (TSh2 million) within one month, after a letter was written by her management to have the punishment of 6 month ban wavered.

“Kuanzia tarehe ya barua hii, unaruhusiwa kuendelea na shughuli za sanaa, hivyo adhabu uliyopewa ya kufungiwa miezi 6 imeondolewa, 2. Kulipa faini ya milioni 2, kama ulivyoagizwa na hii ilipwe ndani ya mwezi mmoja,” read part of the statement.

Last month, Rosa Ree was also fined for allegedly working with Timmy, without seeking a formal permit from the agency.

The two later apologized and acknowledged their mistake, although during the interrogation Ree stated that she was not aware that posing nude in videos was considered a crime in Tanzania.

In the video, some of the scenes were explicit with the “Usinikazie” hitmaker caressing naked Ree in a bathtub.

The video attracted a negative reaction online with many calling on the singer to pull it down, which he did and re-uploaded an edited version.

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua had also expressed his disapproval of the Vitamin U video.